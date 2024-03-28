Four people killed, five wounded in northern Illinois stabbings
Four people were killed and five were wounded in stabbings in Rockford, Illinois. A suspect is in custody and being questioned by police. One of the wounded is in critical condition. Rockford has a population of around 150,000 and is located northwest of Chicago. Authorities are investigating the incident.
PTI | Rockford | Updated: 28-03-2024 03:22 IST | Created: 28-03-2024 03:18 IST
- Country:
- United States
Four people were killed and five wounded in stabbings in northern Illinois on Wednesday, authorities said.
A suspect is in police custody and was being questioned Wednesday afternoon, according to Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd. She said one of the people who was wounded remained in critical condition.
Rockford's population is about 150,000 and it's 144.84 kilometres northwest of Chicago.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rockford
- Chicago
- Illinois
- Carla Redd
Advertisement