France's Macron says EU-Mercosur deal as it stands is a 'very bad deal'
Reuters | Updated: 28-03-2024 03:30 IST | Created: 28-03-2024 03:30 IST
France's President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday during his visit to Brazil that the potential trade agreement between the European Union and Mercosur as it currently stands is a "very bad deal".
Speaking to businessmen in Sao Paulo, he said a new deal must be responsible regarding climate and biodiversity.
