Divers recover two bodies from river after Baltimore bridge collapse

Divers recovered the remains on Wednesday of two of the six missing workers tossed into Baltimore Harbor from a highway bridge that collapsed into shipping lanes after being rammed by a faltering cargo freighter, officials said. The bodies were pulled from the Patapsco River a day after the massive container ship lost power and its ability to maneuver before plowing into a support pylon of the Francis Scott Key Bridge, knocking most it into the water below.

A Maryland State Police official said the truck containing the bodies of the two men was found in about 25 feet of water near the mid-section of the fallen bridge. He also said that further efforts to recover remains were being suspended because of the increasingly treacherous conditions. Four more workers who were part of a crew filling potholes on the bridge's road surface at the time remained missing and were declared on Tuesday night to be presumed dead, 18 hours after the crash.

Collapse of the bridge, a major highway artery across the harbor, forced an indefinite closure of the Port of Baltimore, one of the busiest on the U.S. Eastern Seaboard, handling more automobile and farm equipment freight.

