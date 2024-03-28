Russian delegation visits Pyongyang to discuss cooperation against spying, KCNA says

A delegation of Russia's External Intelligence Bureau visited the North Korean capital of Pyongyang between Monday and Wednesday and discussed boosting cooperation against spying, state media KCNA reported on Thursday. The bureau's director, Sergei E. Naryshkin, and North Koreaan Minister of State Security Ri Chang Dae briefed each other on the international and regional situation regarding the Korean peninsula and Russia, according to KCNA.

During the visit officials of the intelligence bureau and the ministry also held working-level talks, KCNA added. The two sides also discussed further boosting cooperation to deal with the "ever-growing spying and plotting moves by the hostile forces," the state news agency said.

A North Korean delegation visiting Vietnam led by Kim Song Nam, director of the international department at North Korea's ruling Workers' Party of Korea, also met in Hanoi on Tuesday with Truong Thi Mai, a permanent member of the secretariat of the Communist Party of Vietnam's central committee. The two discussed strengthening cooperation and improving relations, according to KCNA.

The meetings come as Pyongyang seeks to expand its diplomatic engagement after COVID-19 lockdowns.

