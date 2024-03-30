Left Menu

14-year-old mentally challenged girl raped in UP's Muzaffarnagar

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 30-03-2024 13:22 IST | Created: 30-03-2024 13:10 IST
14-year-old mentally challenged girl raped in UP's Muzaffarnagar
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 14-year-old mentally challenged girl was allegedly raped here by a youth, police said on Saturday.

SP (Rural) Aditya Bansal said that in the complaint given to the police by the girl's family, it was alleged that the accused, who also belongs to the same village, took her to a nearby field on Friday in a village under the Titawi police station area, where she was raped.

On the basis of the complaint, police have registered a case against accused Sachin under various sections of the IPC and POCSO Act, and he was arrested on Saturday.

The girl has been sent for medical examination, Bansal added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

