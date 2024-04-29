People express benefits they get from Mithila-Koshi rail connectivity

After the connection of Mithila to the Koshi rail network, various people in the nearby areas have benefited. "People in Mithila and Koshi are getting benefits from the Koshi river bridge. It started in September 2020. Every day, more than one and a half dozen trains cross over this bridge," Station Master Saraigarh Jn. Nishant Jha said.

Anita, a resident of Nirmal which is a subdivision of Supaul District expressed her happiness and said the time taken to reach Supaul has been reduced to one and a half hours from a whole day due to the construction of the bridge. "This bridge gave us huge benefits, when it was not built we faced a lot of problems. We had to travel a whole day to reach Supaul. If they had to go towards Supaul they used to take boat to cross the Koshi River which is very dangerous to cross in current flows. Now we are happy, we can easily reach Supaul within one and a half hours," she said.

Speaking to ANI, Sanjay kumar Jha, a resident of Nirmal said, "Before this rail bridge, we used to go by road from Koshi Barrage which is in Nepal, which was expensive and time-consuming. After September 2020 when it started, travelling from Mithila to Koshi has become cheap and comfortable and also saves time". An old resident of Nirmal said that due to the inconvenience of travelling, people from Koshi and Mithila were not used to marrying each other.

"Due to convenience problems, people from Koshi and Mithila were not used to marriage to each other because we had to face a lot of problems to cross the Koshi River," he said. Earlier, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav on May 7, 2022, virtually flagged off a passenger train between Jhanjharpur (Madhubani district) and Nirmal (Supaul) from New Delhi. With this, train services between Kosi and Mithilanchal, which were snapped due to a devastating earthquake of 8.0 magnitude in 1934, have now resumed after 88 years. (ANI)

