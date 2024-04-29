Left Menu

PM Modi Expresses Condolences on the Passing of MP Sreenivasa Prasad

Prime Minister Modi mourned the loss of BJP MP V Sreenivasa Prasad, recognizing him as an advocate for social justice who dedicated his life to serving the marginalized. Prasad's commitment to community service and welfare earned him widespread admiration.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2024 09:59 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 09:59 IST
PM Modi Expresses Condolences on the Passing of MP Sreenivasa Prasad
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condoled the death of BJP MP V Sreenivasa Prasad, describing him as a champion of social justice who devoted his life to the welfare of the poor, downtrodden and marginalised.

He said on X, ''I am extremely pained by the passing away of senior leader and MP from Chamarajanagar, Shri V. Sreenivasa Prasad Ji. He was a champion of social justice, having devoted his life to the welfare of the poor, downtrodden and marginalised.'' He was very popular for his various works of community service, Modi said, conveying condolences to his family and supporters.

The 76-year-old Lok Sabha member from Chamarajnagar in Karnataka and former Union minister was ailing for some time and passed away at a Bengaluru hospital.

On March 18 this year, Prasad had announced his retirement from electoral politics.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Vote for PM Modi: He got us COVID vaccines during pandemic, says Fadnavis

Vote for PM Modi: He got us COVID vaccines during pandemic, says Fadnavis

 India
3
Tesla CEO Elon Musk Visits Beijing, Meets with Chinese Premier Li Qiang

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Visits Beijing, Meets with Chinese Premier Li Qiang

 China
4
Unemployment Among Young Indians is Temporary: RBI MPC Member

Unemployment Among Young Indians is Temporary: RBI MPC Member

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024