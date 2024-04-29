PM Modi Expresses Condolences on the Passing of MP Sreenivasa Prasad
Prime Minister Modi mourned the loss of BJP MP V Sreenivasa Prasad, recognizing him as an advocate for social justice who dedicated his life to serving the marginalized. Prasad's commitment to community service and welfare earned him widespread admiration.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condoled the death of BJP MP V Sreenivasa Prasad, describing him as a champion of social justice who devoted his life to the welfare of the poor, downtrodden and marginalised.
He said on X, ''I am extremely pained by the passing away of senior leader and MP from Chamarajanagar, Shri V. Sreenivasa Prasad Ji. He was a champion of social justice, having devoted his life to the welfare of the poor, downtrodden and marginalised.'' He was very popular for his various works of community service, Modi said, conveying condolences to his family and supporters.
The 76-year-old Lok Sabha member from Chamarajnagar in Karnataka and former Union minister was ailing for some time and passed away at a Bengaluru hospital.
On March 18 this year, Prasad had announced his retirement from electoral politics.
