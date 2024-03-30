Israeli military says it did not strike a UNIFIL vehicle in south lebanon
Israel did not carry out an airstrike on a vehicle carrying United Nations observers in southern Lebanon on Saturday, the military said.
"Contrary to the reports, the IDF (Israel Defence Forces) did not strike a UNIFIL vehicle in the area of Rmeish this morning," the military said.
