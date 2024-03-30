Left Menu

Police review security plan for Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency in J-K

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 30-03-2024 16:38 IST | Created: 30-03-2024 16:29 IST
The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday reviewed its security plan for the Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency which is going to polls in the first phase on April 19.

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Udhampur-Reasi Range, conducted the parliamentary elections preparedness review at a meeting with senior officers at Udhampur district headquarters, a police spokesman said.

He said all relevant and concomitant aspects were discussed in detail, including the security plan for polling booths (as per sensitivity of the location), security of the strong room, collection and distribution centre of electronic voting machines (EVMs), transport and route plan and induction and de-induction of central paramilitary forces.

The communication plan, law and order, SOP in case of any exigency, surveillance over the activities of overground workers (OGWs), surrendered and released terrorists, history sheeters and trouble-mongers were also discussed in detail during the meeting, the spokesman said.

He said the meeting also chalked out the strategy to keep an eye on social media to avoid its misuse, monitoring of movement of polling parties, accommodation of CAPF and security plan for venues of public meetings and arrangement for procession and rallies. Focus on keeping an eye over subversive activities by anti-national elements and proper reporting channels by strengthening the police control rooms (PCR) was also emphasised, he said.

