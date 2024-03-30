Left Menu

Three UN observers, one translator hurt when shell exploded nearby in south Lebanon, peacekeepers say

Reuters | Updated: 30-03-2024 16:32 IST | Created: 30-03-2024 16:32 IST
Three United Nations observers and one translator were wounded on Saturday when a shell exploded near them as they were carrying out a foot patrol in southern Lebanon, the U.N. peacekeeping mission said, adding it was still investigating the origin of the blast.

The UNIFIL statement said the targeting of peacekeepers is "unacceptable." Two security sources had told Reuters the observers were wounded in an Israeli strike but the Israeli military denied striking in the area. It had earlier said four observers were wounded but later corrected its statement to say three observers and one translator.

