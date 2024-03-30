Left Menu

Men exit Dutch nightclub with hands in the air - ANP news agency

Reuters | Ede | Updated: 30-03-2024 17:12 IST | Created: 30-03-2024 17:04 IST
Men exit Dutch nightclub with hands in the air - ANP news agency
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

Two men, one of them wearing a balaclava mask, exited a nightclub in the eastern Dutch town of Ede where several people had been taken hostage, news agency ANP reported.

One was put in handcuffs by police, the agency said.

Also Read: Court orders Dutch state to do more against Schiphol airport noise pollution

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Samsung's Bespoke home appliances earn top IoT security rating from UL Solutions

Samsung's Bespoke home appliances earn top IoT security rating from UL Solut...

 Global
2
Investing in the Future: Dale W. Wood's Strategy for ESG Investing

Investing in the Future: Dale W. Wood's Strategy for ESG Investing

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Weight-loss drug deals to drive around 4% of Gerresheimer yearly growth, CEO says; Bristol Myers' bowel disease drug fails in late-stage study and more

Health News Roundup: Weight-loss drug deals to drive around 4% of Gerresheim...

 Global
4
SpaceX targets Saturday for back-to-back-to-back Falcon 9 launches

SpaceX targets Saturday for back-to-back-to-back Falcon 9 launches

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain for Development: Enhancing Transparency and Efficiency

Empowering the Grid: Blockchain's Role in Decentralized Energy Systems

Social Entrepreneurship: A Catalyst for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

Renewable Energy Adoption in Developing Countries: Challenges and Opportunities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024