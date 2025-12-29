Tragedy Strikes as Interoceanic Train Derails in Oaxaca

A tragic event unfolded in Oaxaca, Mexico, as an Interoceanic Train derailment claimed the lives of at least 13 people. The train, carrying 250 passengers and nine crew members, derailed near Nizanda, leaving 98 injured and five in critical condition.

The Mexican Navy confirmed that emergency services were working tirelessly to tend to the injured, while President Claudia Sheinbaum announced that top officials were dispatched to the scene. Mexico's Attorney General has launched an investigation into the incident, suspecting possible negligence or technical failure.

The train is part of the Interoceanic Corridor project, a strategic initiative to enhance Mexico's rail infrastructure across the Isthmus of Tehuantepec. Aimed at creating an efficient trade route rivalling the Panama Canal, the project includes modernizing rail links and expanding industrial infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)