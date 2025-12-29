Left Menu

Trump and Zelenskiy Edge Closer to Historic Ukraine Peace Agreement

U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced progress in talks to end the war in Ukraine, focusing on security guarantees and the contested Donbas region. Despite slow advancement on the latter, optimism remains that negotiations could conclude successfully, with European involvement anticipated in January.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-12-2025 06:35 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 06:35 IST
Trump and Zelenskiy Edge Closer to Historic Ukraine Peace Agreement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development, U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy have reported notable progress in negotiations aimed at bringing the ongoing conflict in Ukraine to a close. The talks, held at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, addressed key issues like security guarantees for Ukraine and the disputed Donbas region.

While details remain sparse, optimism around reaching a comprehensive peace deal is evident, with Trump indicating a clearer picture could emerge within weeks. The two leaders acknowledged outstanding territory issues, specifically around Donbas, which remains a contentious point in Finalizing any agreement.

French President Emmanuel Macron highlighted the formation of a 'Coalition of the Willing' to offer concrete support, with a meeting in Paris scheduled for early January. Once agreed upon, the peace plan would face parliamentary approval or referendum in Ukraine, ensuring democratic endorsement of the deal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise: China's Military Drills Signal Strong Warning Over Taiwan

Tensions Rise: China's Military Drills Signal Strong Warning Over Taiwan

 Global
2
Tragic Train Derailment in Oaxaca: A Setback for Mexico’s Strategic Rail Corridor

Tragic Train Derailment in Oaxaca: A Setback for Mexico’s Strategic Rail Cor...

 Global
3
Usman Khawaja: The Uncertain Future of Australia's Veteran Batsman

Usman Khawaja: The Uncertain Future of Australia's Veteran Batsman

 Global
4
Tensions Escalate as China Conducts Military Drills Near Taiwan

Tensions Escalate as China Conducts Military Drills Near Taiwan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital markets don’t collapse under regulation, they adapt and expand

AI can improve planning for climate-driven flood risks

AI is quietly altering human cognition

AI data centers are pushing power Grids to the edge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025