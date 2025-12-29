Trump and Zelenskiy Edge Closer to Historic Ukraine Peace Agreement

In a significant development, U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy have reported notable progress in negotiations aimed at bringing the ongoing conflict in Ukraine to a close. The talks, held at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, addressed key issues like security guarantees for Ukraine and the disputed Donbas region.

While details remain sparse, optimism around reaching a comprehensive peace deal is evident, with Trump indicating a clearer picture could emerge within weeks. The two leaders acknowledged outstanding territory issues, specifically around Donbas, which remains a contentious point in Finalizing any agreement.

French President Emmanuel Macron highlighted the formation of a 'Coalition of the Willing' to offer concrete support, with a meeting in Paris scheduled for early January. Once agreed upon, the peace plan would face parliamentary approval or referendum in Ukraine, ensuring democratic endorsement of the deal.

(With inputs from agencies.)