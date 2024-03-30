Three held, 70 bovines rescued in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad

Three persons were arrested and at least 70 cows allegedly being smuggled to West Bengal in a container truck were rescued in Dhanbad district on Saturday, police said.

The truck, travelling from Sasaram district in Bihar, was stopped at the Satkira check-post in Hariharpur area and the bovines were rescued, they said.

The trio were arrested for their involvement in the smuggling, a police officer said. Further investigation is underway.

