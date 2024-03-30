Three held, 70 bovines rescued in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad
Three individuals were arrested in Dhanbad, Jharkhand for allegedly smuggling 70 cows to West Bengal in a container truck. The truck, coming from Sasaram district in Bihar, was intercepted at the Satkira check-post in Hariharpur area. The suspects are under police custody as further investigations continue.
PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 30-03-2024 18:27 IST | Created: 30-03-2024 18:18 IST
- Country:
- India
Three persons were arrested and at least 70 cows allegedly being smuggled to West Bengal in a container truck were rescued in Dhanbad district on Saturday, police said.
The truck, travelling from Sasaram district in Bihar, was stopped at the Satkira check-post in Hariharpur area and the bovines were rescued, they said.
The trio were arrested for their involvement in the smuggling, a police officer said. Further investigation is underway.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bihar
- Satkira
- Hariharpur
- West Bengal
- Sasaram
- Dhanbad
Advertisement
ALSO READ
ED conducts fresh searches in Bihar sand mining case
Illegal Sand mining case: ED raids trader Krishna Mohan Singh's residence among other places in Bihar's Arrah
Congress seeks to contest from over 10 LS seats in Bihar
NDA will win more than 400 seats in LS polls: Bihar Dy CM
Seven-phase LS polls in Bihar from Apr 19