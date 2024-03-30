Left Menu

Dutch nightclub hostage drama ends peacefully with arrest of suspect

A hostage drama at a nightclub in the eastern Netherlands ended peacefully after several hours on Saturday with the arrest of a suspect - a man wearing a balaclava mask who exited the building and surrendered to police. "The last hostage has just been released. The motive was unclear. Officials said at a news briefing that the suspect, who was previously known to police, had threatened the hostages with knives.

Reuters | Updated: 30-03-2024 18:29 IST | Created: 30-03-2024 18:28 IST
Dutch nightclub hostage drama ends peacefully with arrest of suspect
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

A hostage drama at a nightclub in the eastern Netherlands ended peacefully after several hours on Saturday with the arrest of a suspect - a man wearing a balaclava mask who exited the building and surrendered to police.

"The last hostage has just been released. One person has been arrested," a police statement said. "We cannot share more information at this time." Several people, including employees, had been taken hostage at the Cafe Petticoat in the town of Ede early on Saturday morning. The motive was unclear.

Officials said at a news briefing that the suspect, who was previously known to police, had threatened the hostages with knives. There was no indication of a terrorist motive, police have said. The suspect walked out of the club, put his hands behind his head and got to his knees before being handcuffed by police, a Reuters video journalist at the scene said.

Police explosives units had been deployed to the building in the town centre. Streets in the area had been evacuated and trains cancelled to the town, nearly 80 km (50 miles) from Amsterdam.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Samsung's Bespoke home appliances earn top IoT security rating from UL Solutions

Samsung's Bespoke home appliances earn top IoT security rating from UL Solut...

 Global
2
Investing in the Future: Dale W. Wood's Strategy for ESG Investing

Investing in the Future: Dale W. Wood's Strategy for ESG Investing

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Weight-loss drug deals to drive around 4% of Gerresheimer yearly growth, CEO says; Bristol Myers' bowel disease drug fails in late-stage study and more

Health News Roundup: Weight-loss drug deals to drive around 4% of Gerresheim...

 Global
4
SpaceX targets Saturday for back-to-back-to-back Falcon 9 launches

SpaceX targets Saturday for back-to-back-to-back Falcon 9 launches

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain for Development: Enhancing Transparency and Efficiency

Empowering the Grid: Blockchain's Role in Decentralized Energy Systems

Social Entrepreneurship: A Catalyst for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

Renewable Energy Adoption in Developing Countries: Challenges and Opportunities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024