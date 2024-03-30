Left Menu

Delhi Police prepares for AAP's rally at Ramlila Maidan

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-03-2024 18:53 IST | Created: 30-03-2024 18:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police has made elaborate arrangements with checking at every gate and deployment of paramilitary personnel in and around the Ramlila Maidan for INDIA block's 'Maharally' organised by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on March 31, officials said on Saturday.

The Delhi Police has allowed the rally to take place with certain conditions, including no march, no tractor trollies, and no weapons in central Delhi, they said.

Top INDIA bloc leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray, Akhilesh Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav are expected to attend the rally. It is being held in the backdrop of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest and allegations of misuse of agencies against the opposition by the BJP-led central government.

Although the rally is allowed, Section 144 will remain imposed at the DDU Marg, where the offices of political parties are located, an officer said. No march will be allowed from the Ramlila Maidan, he said, adding that strict action will be taken if any violations take place.

''We have made elaborate security arrangements so that the general public doesn't face any inconvenience due to the rally,'' a senior police officer said.

The traffic police will also remain deployed to regulate the traffic and parkings near the ground, he said.

Sources said about a dozen companies of paramilitary personnel will be deployed around the Ramlila Maidan and other parts of central Delhi, including DDU Marg.

The administration has allowed 20,000 people to come for the rally, but police expects it to exceed 30,000.

AAP sources claimed the gathering may reach up to one lakh, which is the full capacity of Ramlila Maidan.

The officer said seven gates have been prepared for entry and exit at the Ramlila Maidan. ''Among these seven, one is for VIPs and another for the media,'' officer said.

Every visitor will be checked with door frame metal detectors and hand-held machines at the entry gates, he said.

The Delhi Police has also installed CCTV cameras and set up a control room centre from where they could watch the activities at the Ramlila Maidan.

Police said the organisers have made the sitting arrangements for visitors.

The facilities for drinking water and washrooms will be provided at the ground, officials said.

