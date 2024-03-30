Left Menu

Massive blaze erupts at Indonesian ammunition site, media says

KompasTV reported that the fire broke out at about 1830 local time (1130 GMT) and was not yet under control. An army official, Kristomei Sianturi, told KompasTV authorities were evacuating people from nearby neighbourhoods.

Reuters | Updated: 30-03-2024 18:57 IST | Created: 30-03-2024 18:57 IST
Massive blaze erupts at Indonesian ammunition site, media says

Indonesian firefighters were on Saturday struggling to extinguish a massive fire that broke out at a military ammunition facility just outside the capital city, media reported.

There were no immediate report of casualties in the incident in Bekasi, on the outskirts of Jakarta. Amateur footage broadcast by local network KompasTV showed bright orange flames lighting up billowing clouds of smoke against the night sky, while loud explosions and screams could be heard from several kilometres (miles) away.

Reuters could not immediately verify the footage. KompasTV reported that the fire broke out at about 1830 local time (1130 GMT) and was not yet under control.

An army official, Kristomei Sianturi, told KompasTV authorities were evacuating people from nearby neighbourhoods. Firefighters could not yet extinguish the fire, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Samsung's Bespoke home appliances earn top IoT security rating from UL Solutions

Samsung's Bespoke home appliances earn top IoT security rating from UL Solut...

 Global
2
Investing in the Future: Dale W. Wood's Strategy for ESG Investing

Investing in the Future: Dale W. Wood's Strategy for ESG Investing

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Weight-loss drug deals to drive around 4% of Gerresheimer yearly growth, CEO says; Bristol Myers' bowel disease drug fails in late-stage study and more

Health News Roundup: Weight-loss drug deals to drive around 4% of Gerresheim...

 Global
4
SpaceX targets Saturday for back-to-back-to-back Falcon 9 launches

SpaceX targets Saturday for back-to-back-to-back Falcon 9 launches

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain for Development: Enhancing Transparency and Efficiency

Empowering the Grid: Blockchain's Role in Decentralized Energy Systems

Social Entrepreneurship: A Catalyst for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

Renewable Energy Adoption in Developing Countries: Challenges and Opportunities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024