Trump's Touchdown Tribute: A Presidential Message to Super Bowl Teams

Former U.S. President Donald Trump conveyed his well wishes for the Super Bowl between the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots, emphasizing its cultural significance and reflecting on coach Bill Belichick's Hall of Fame exclusion. Despite not attending the game, Trump's presence was marked through a pre-recorded NBC interview.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2026 03:15 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 03:15 IST
Former U.S. President Donald Trump extended a message of good wishes to the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots ahead of their Super Bowl clash, highlighting the event as a quintessential American tradition that showcases national passion and perseverance.

Trump, who became the first sitting president to attend a Super Bowl during his term, expressed his inability to attend this year's game, citing distance and discontent over the entertainment lineup featuring Bad Bunny and Green Day.

In an NBC interview, Trump commented on the exclusion of coach Bill Belichick from the Pro Football Hall of Fame's 2026 Class, calling it 'terrible' and asserting Belichick's legacy as a spectacular, albeit controversial, coach.

