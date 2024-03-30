Left Menu

'Finally got justice,' says widow of cop shot dead by Mukhtar Ansari gang

The widow of a police constable who was shot dead by gangsters in 2005 expressed satisfaction on Saturday that Mukhtari Ansari, the man responsible for his husbands killing, was dead.

PTI | Ballia(Up) | Updated: 30-03-2024 19:21 IST | Created: 30-03-2024 19:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The widow of a police constable who was shot dead by gangsters in 2005 expressed satisfaction on Saturday that Mukhtari Ansari, the man responsible for his husband's killing, was dead. On November 29, 2005, supporters of Bharatiya Janata Party leader Krishnanand Rai were attacked in Basniya Chatti in Mohammadabad area of Ghazipur.

Seven people, including Rai, were killed in the attack.

One of the other victims was Nirbhay Upadhyay, a police constable from Nirupur village of Haldi Police Station area of Ballia.

Nirbhay was deployed in the security of Krishnanad Rai.

Gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari was convicted for the murder of Krishnanad Rai.

Nirbhay had married Anita Upadhyay only two years before his death. Besides his wife, Nirbhay was survived by his daughter Roshni, then eight months old.

''This should have happened long ago. God took a long time, but did good. We got justice today,'' the widow said.

Ansari died of cardiac arrest in Banda on Thursday. He was buried at his native place in Ghazipur on Saturday.

