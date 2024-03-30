Left Menu

‘Bride’ flees groom’s home day after wedding, police expose matrimonial fraud in Nagpur

The police in Maharashtras Nagpur district have busted a four-member gang that arranged weddings for a fee and cheated the grooms family, an official said on Saturday. The police then laid a trap and arrested Seema and other members of the gang on Thursday, he said, adding that Sonu has a 12-year-old son and a nine-year-old daughter.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 30-03-2024 19:24 IST | Created: 30-03-2024 19:24 IST
‘Bride’ flees groom’s home day after wedding, police expose matrimonial fraud in Nagpur
  • Country:
  • India

The police in Maharashtra's Nagpur district have busted a four-member gang that arranged weddings for a fee and cheated the groom's family, an official said on Saturday. The gang would present one of its female members as the bride and collect Rs 50,000 from the other side. The "bride" would then flee the groom's home the day after the wedding, he said, explaining the gang's method to con people. The arrest of Satish Deepak Hirekhan (27) and Amit Tekam, Pardi residents of Nagpur, Seema (35) and Sonu (32), a mother of two, came on a complaint by one Manohar Meshram (67) of Wakeshwar village in Mauda tehsil. While Sonu posed as the bride and married Meshram's son Pravin on February 2, Seema collected Rs 50,000 from his family. Sonu vanished the next day and Seema did not respond to calls from the Meshram family, raising suspicion. They soon learnt about many more families like them.

Acting on a tip-off, the Aroli police conveyed to Seema through a mutual acquaintance that a family was looking for a bride. The police then laid a trap and arrested Seema and other members of the gang on Thursday, he said, adding that Sonu has a 12-year-old son and a nine-year-old daughter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Samsung's Bespoke home appliances earn top IoT security rating from UL Solutions

Samsung's Bespoke home appliances earn top IoT security rating from UL Solut...

 Global
2
Investing in the Future: Dale W. Wood's Strategy for ESG Investing

Investing in the Future: Dale W. Wood's Strategy for ESG Investing

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Weight-loss drug deals to drive around 4% of Gerresheimer yearly growth, CEO says; Bristol Myers' bowel disease drug fails in late-stage study and more

Health News Roundup: Weight-loss drug deals to drive around 4% of Gerresheim...

 Global
4
SpaceX targets Saturday for back-to-back-to-back Falcon 9 launches

SpaceX targets Saturday for back-to-back-to-back Falcon 9 launches

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain for Development: Enhancing Transparency and Efficiency

Empowering the Grid: Blockchain's Role in Decentralized Energy Systems

Social Entrepreneurship: A Catalyst for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

Renewable Energy Adoption in Developing Countries: Challenges and Opportunities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024