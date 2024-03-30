Jordan says Gaza 'famine' can be tackled quickly if Israel opens crossings
Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said on Saturday that "famine" in Gaza can be dealt with in a short time if Israel opened the land crossings for aid to enter.
Safadi made the comments at a press conference with his Egyptian and French counterparts in Cairo.
