PAN fraud: MP student gets IT notice after firm carries out transactions of Rs 40 cr

A university student in Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh approached police after he got an Income Tax notice over transactions of more than Rs 40 crore done by a company created fraudulently using his PAN details, an official said on Saturday.

The company formed by unidentified person/s using the details of Jiwaji University student Pramod Dandotiya has also not paid Goods and Services Tax (GST), the official said.

''As per Dandotiya's complaint, a company was being operated by misusing his PAN details and it had carried out transactions of more than Rs 40 crore. The complainant found this out after he got an IT notice,'' Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shiyaz KM told reporters.

''He has been asked to submit the complaint again along with documents and notices he has received. After investigation, further steps will be taken,'' the additional SP said.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Dandotiya said he is a postgraduate student of Jiwaji University and had received an IT notice on January 27 over transactions to the tune of Rs 46 crore.

He said he had contacted the Income Tax and GST departments and found out a firm registered in his name in Delhi and Pune had carried out these transactions.

After he told IT officials that he had not started any such company, they asked him to get a police case registered, Dandotiya said.

