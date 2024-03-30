Left Menu

Man sets himself ablaze, dies; wife battling for life with burn injuries

A man died after setting himself and his wife ablaze in Kanhan town in Nagpur, a police official said on Saturday.The incident took place on Friday night and the woman is hospitalised with serious burn injuries, he added.Rahul Chafale 33 and his wife Akashana 29 were living separately for the past eight years.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 30-03-2024 23:16 IST | Created: 30-03-2024 23:16 IST
PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 30-03-2024 23:16 IST | Created: 30-03-2024 23:16 IST
A man died after setting himself and his wife ablaze in Kanhan town in Nagpur, a police official said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday night and the woman is hospitalised with serious burn injuries, he added.

''Rahul Chafale (33) and his wife Akashana (29) were living separately for the past eight years. On Friday, he came to her rented accommodation and asked her to return to their marital home. In a fit of anger, he set himself and Akashana ablaze after pouring petrol,'' the official said.

Both were rushed to hospital by kin, where Rahul died and Akashana is fighting for her life, the Kanhan police station official said.

A murder case has been registered and further probe into the incident is underway, he added.

