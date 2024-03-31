Left Menu

Airtel arm penalised for alleged irregularity in claiming input tax credit: Filing

The company received the order on March 30.The maximum financial impact is to the extent of the penalty levied. The company does not agree with the order and will take appropriate actions for the same, the filing noted.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2024 17:27 IST | Created: 31-03-2024 17:27 IST
Airtel arm penalised for alleged irregularity in claiming input tax credit: Filing
  • Country:
  • India

Bharti Airtel Group firm Telesonic Networks has been penalised for alleged irregularity in claiming input tax credit, according to a regulatory filing.

Bharti Airtel informed stock exchanges that the office of the Assistant Commissioner of Commercial Taxes (Audit) in Bengaluru has passed an order under the Central Goods and Services Tax Act against a subsidiary of the company, levying a penalty of Rs 2,19,873.

According to the filing, the penalty has been levied for ''alleged irregular input tax credit claimed during the financial year 2018-19'' on the company's subsidiary Telesonic Networks. The company received the order on March 30.

''The maximum financial impact is to the extent of the penalty levied. The company does not agree with the order and will take appropriate action(s) for the same,'' the filing noted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese town leads the way to a low waste society

Japanese town leads the way to a low waste society

 Global
2
Empowering Youth: A fundamental pillar of Muslim Council of Elders' work

Empowering Youth: A fundamental pillar of Muslim Council of Elders' work

 United Arab Emirates
3
Crews carefully start removing first piece of twisted steel from collapsed Baltimore bridge

Crews carefully start removing first piece of twisted steel from collapsed B...

 United States
4
Govt forms 14th task force to explore use of biochar in steel production

Govt forms 14th task force to explore use of biochar in steel production

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Entrepreneurship: A Catalyst for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

Renewable Energy Adoption in Developing Countries: Challenges and Opportunities

Reinforcement Learning: From Gaming to Real-World Applications

Deepfake Technology: Detection and Prevention of Digital Deception

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024