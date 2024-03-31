Left Menu

Israeli military says it struck Islamic Jihad command centre operating at Gaza hospital

"The Al-Aqsa hospital building was not damaged and its functioning was not affected." Israel says hospitals in Gaza are used by Hamas and other militant groups as bases, and has released videos and pictures supporting the claim.

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 31-03-2024 17:45 IST | Created: 31-03-2024 17:45 IST
Israeli military says it struck Islamic Jihad command centre operating at Gaza hospital
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israel's military said on Sunday it carried out an airstrike against a command centre operated by the armed Islamic Jihad group in the courtyard of Al-Aqsa hospital in the Gaza Strip.

"The command centre and terrorists were struck precisely, intended on minimising harm to uninvolved civilians in the area of the hospital," the military said. "The Al-Aqsa hospital building was not damaged and its functioning was not affected."

Israel says hospitals in Gaza are used by Hamas and other militant groups as bases, and has released videos and pictures supporting the claim. Hamas and medical staff deny this.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese town leads the way to a low waste society

Japanese town leads the way to a low waste society

 Global
2
Empowering Youth: A fundamental pillar of Muslim Council of Elders' work

Empowering Youth: A fundamental pillar of Muslim Council of Elders' work

 United Arab Emirates
3
Crews carefully start removing first piece of twisted steel from collapsed Baltimore bridge

Crews carefully start removing first piece of twisted steel from collapsed B...

 United States
4
Govt forms 14th task force to explore use of biochar in steel production

Govt forms 14th task force to explore use of biochar in steel production

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Entrepreneurship: A Catalyst for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

Renewable Energy Adoption in Developing Countries: Challenges and Opportunities

Reinforcement Learning: From Gaming to Real-World Applications

Deepfake Technology: Detection and Prevention of Digital Deception

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024