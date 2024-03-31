Left Menu

Senior IPS officer Sadanand Vasant Date, 26/11 hero, takes over as NIA chief

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2024 21:26 IST | Created: 31-03-2024 21:26 IST
Senior IPS officer Sadanand Vasant Date, 26/11 hero, takes over as NIA chief
  • Country:
  • India

Sadanand Vasant Date, who bravely fought terrorists during the 26/11 Mumbai attack, on Sunday took over the reins of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), according to an official statement.

Date, a 1990 batch Indian Police Service officer of Maharashtra cadre, succeeded Dinkar Gupta, who superannuated on Sunday.

Before joining the NIA, Date was serving as the chief of Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in Maharashtra.

He has held several important positions in Maharashtra, including thoseof Police Commissioner of Mira-Bhayandar Vasai-Virar, Joint Commissioner Law and order, and Joint Commissioner Crime Branch Mumbai, said the statement issued by the NIA.

Date has served two tenures in the Indian government -- in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as Deputy Inspector General and in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) as Inspector General.

Date was awarded the President's Police Medal for gallantry in 2008 for his role in combating the terrorists who had launched the dastardly attacks on Mumbai in November 2008.

The NIA, which is functioning as the central counter-terrorism law enforcement agency of the country, was formed in the aftermath of the 2008 terror attacks.

Date also received the President's Police Medal for Meritorious Service in 2007 and President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service in 2014, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese town leads the way to a low waste society

Japanese town leads the way to a low waste society

 Global
2
Empowering Youth: A fundamental pillar of Muslim Council of Elders' work

Empowering Youth: A fundamental pillar of Muslim Council of Elders' work

 United Arab Emirates
3
Crews carefully start removing first piece of twisted steel from collapsed Baltimore bridge

Crews carefully start removing first piece of twisted steel from collapsed B...

 United States
4
Govt forms 14th task force to explore use of biochar in steel production

Govt forms 14th task force to explore use of biochar in steel production

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Entrepreneurship: A Catalyst for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

Renewable Energy Adoption in Developing Countries: Challenges and Opportunities

Reinforcement Learning: From Gaming to Real-World Applications

Deepfake Technology: Detection and Prevention of Digital Deception

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024