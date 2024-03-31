Left Menu

Israeli military says it killed a 'significant' Hezbollah commander in airstrike

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 31-03-2024 21:40 IST | Created: 31-03-2024 21:40 IST
  • Country:
  • Israel

The Israeli military said it killed a Hezbollah commander in an airstrike on a vehicle in Lebanon on Sunday, identifying him as Ismail Al-Zin, a significant commander in the anti-tank missile unit of Hezbollah's Radwan Forces.

"Al-Zin was a significant source of knowledge regarding anti-tank missiles and was responsible for dozens of anti-tank missile attacks against Israeli civilians, communities and security forces," the military said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

