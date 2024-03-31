Israeli military says it killed a 'significant' Hezbollah commander in airstrike
Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 31-03-2024 21:40 IST | Created: 31-03-2024 21:40 IST
- Country:
- Israel
The Israeli military said it killed a Hezbollah commander in an airstrike on a vehicle in Lebanon on Sunday, identifying him as Ismail Al-Zin, a significant commander in the anti-tank missile unit of Hezbollah's Radwan Forces.
"Al-Zin was a significant source of knowledge regarding anti-tank missiles and was responsible for dozens of anti-tank missile attacks against Israeli civilians, communities and security forces," the military said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Lebanon
- Radwan Forces
- Al-Zin
- Ismail Al-Zin
- Hezbollah
- Israeli
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Responding to terror rocket launches Israeli military attacks Hezbollah bases in Lebanon
World News in Brief: $236 billion a year profit from forced labour, Senegal election update, peacekeepers in Lebanon
Soccer-Australia down Lebanon 2-0 to keep World Cup quest on track
After EU migrant deal with Egypt, Lebanon also possible, EU commissioner says
Lebanese caretaker PM says countries should “pressure” Israel to stop attacking Lebanon after UN ceasefire decision