Israeli military says it killed a 'significant' Hezbollah commander in airstrike

The Israeli military said it killed a Hezbollah commander in an airstrike on a vehicle in Lebanon on Sunday, identifying him as Ismail Al-Zin, a significant commander in the anti-tank missile unit of Hezbollah's Radwan Forces.

"Al-Zin was a significant source of knowledge regarding anti-tank missiles and was responsible for dozens of anti-tank missile attacks against Israeli civilians, communities and security forces," the military said.

