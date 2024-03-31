Left Menu

Russia demands Ukraine hand over head of security service, others

Updated: 31-03-2024 22:15 IST
Russia is demanding that Ukraine hand over all persons connected with terrorist acts committed in Russia, including the head of the country's SBU Security Service, the foreign ministry said on Sunday.

"Russia has turned over to Ukrainian authorities its demands...for the immediate arrest and extradition of all those connected to the terrorist acts in question," a ministry statement said, after listing a number of violent incidents in the country.

The ministry statement said those to be handed over included SBU head Vasyl Maliuk, who has acknowledged his service was behind attacks on the bridge linking Crimea to the Russian mainland since the Kremlin's February 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

