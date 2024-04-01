Passport forger for Bishnoi-Godara gangs nabbed from Uttarakhand

Rajasthan's Anti Gangsters Task Force and Bikaner Police have arrested a man from Uttarakhand for allegedly forging passports for the members of Rohit Godara and Lawrence Bishnoi gang and helping them go abroad, police said on Sunday. The accused, Rahul Sarkar, arranged fake passports for the gangsters to hide their identity and go abroad, they said in a statement.

Sarkar was caught from the Uttarakhand-Nepal border after raids in Delhi and Uttarakhand. The joint police force is conducting raids at hideouts of members of Rohit Godara and Lawrence Bishnoi gangs who have been identified, the statement read.

