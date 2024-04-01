Passport forger for Bishnoi-Godara gangs nabbed from Uttarakhand
Rajasthans Anti Gangsters Task Force and Bikaner Police have arrested a man from Uttarakhand for allegedly forging passports for the members of Rohit Godara and Lawrence Bishnoi gang and helping them go abroad, police said on Sunday. The joint police force is conducting raids at hideouts of members of Rohit Godara and Lawrence Bishnoi gangs who have been identified, the statement read.
- Country:
- India
Rajasthan's Anti Gangsters Task Force and Bikaner Police have arrested a man from Uttarakhand for allegedly forging passports for the members of Rohit Godara and Lawrence Bishnoi gang and helping them go abroad, police said on Sunday. The accused, Rahul Sarkar, arranged fake passports for the gangsters to hide their identity and go abroad, they said in a statement.
Sarkar was caught from the Uttarakhand-Nepal border after raids in Delhi and Uttarakhand. The joint police force is conducting raids at hideouts of members of Rohit Godara and Lawrence Bishnoi gangs who have been identified, the statement read.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
2024 elections: How BJP, Cong fared in last LS polls in east Rajasthan, Mewar, Marwar regions
Independent Chittorgarh MLA Chandrabhan Singh meets Rajasthan CM ahead of Lok Sabha elections
2 boys drown in canal in Rajasthan's Bundi, 2 others rescued
Road accident in Rajasthan leaves two dead
Rajasthan: Congress leader Amin Pathan arrested for obstructing govt work