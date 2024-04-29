Violent Crime Against Transgender Person in Rajasthan's Neem ka Thana District

A 35-year-old transgender person has been allegedly thrashed and raped in Rajasthan's Neem ka Thana district, police said on Monday. The victim was found along a road in an area under the Srimadhopur police station, they said. Police said that a search has been launched to find the two people accused in connection with the incident.

The victim is undergoing treatment for injuries at a hospital, they said.

