Left Menu

Violent Crime Against Transgender Person in Rajasthan's Neem ka Thana District

A 35-year-old transgender person has been allegedly thrashed and raped in Rajasthans Neem ka Thana district, police said on Monday. The victim was found along a road in an area under the Srimadhopur police station, they said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 29-04-2024 23:54 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 23:54 IST
Violent Crime Against Transgender Person in Rajasthan's Neem ka Thana District
  • Country:
  • India

A 35-year-old transgender person has been allegedly thrashed and raped in Rajasthan's Neem ka Thana district, police said on Monday. The victim was found along a road in an area under the Srimadhopur police station, they said. Police said that a search has been launched to find the two people accused in connection with the incident.

The victim is undergoing treatment for injuries at a hospital, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Discover the Delightful Art of Ordering Vietnamese Coffee at Starbucks

Discover the Delightful Art of Ordering Vietnamese Coffee at Starbucks

 United States
2
Saudi Arabia pledges US $500M to support Global Polio Eradication Initiative

Saudi Arabia pledges US $500M to support Global Polio Eradication Initiative

 Global
3
Scientist Linked to China's COVID-19 Vaccine Removed from Parliament Amid Corruption Allegations

Scientist Linked to China's COVID-19 Vaccine Removed from Parliament Amid Co...

 China
4
Smartphones: A Catalyst for Anxious Times?

Smartphones: A Catalyst for Anxious Times?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024