Violent Crime Against Transgender Person in Rajasthan's Neem ka Thana District
A 35-year-old transgender person has been allegedly thrashed and raped in Rajasthans Neem ka Thana district, police said on Monday. The victim was found along a road in an area under the Srimadhopur police station, they said.
A 35-year-old transgender person has been allegedly thrashed and raped in Rajasthan's Neem ka Thana district, police said on Monday. The victim was found along a road in an area under the Srimadhopur police station, they said. Police said that a search has been launched to find the two people accused in connection with the incident.
The victim is undergoing treatment for injuries at a hospital, they said.
