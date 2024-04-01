PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 1

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Thames Water owners to begin urgent restructuring talks - UK urged to publish legal advice on Israel's conduct in Gaza

- Alstom set to mothball Derby plant over HS2 order delays - Huge AI funding leads to hype and 'grifting', warns DeepMind's Demis Hassabis

Overview - Thames Water's owners will start urgent restructuring talks in the coming days as parent company Kemble risks entering insolvency within weeks unless lenders agree to a debt-for-equity deal.

- The British government has come under pressure to disclose legal advice about Israel's conduct in Gaza after senior Conservative MP Alicia Kearns claimed that an internal assessment found the Jewish state had breached international humanitarian law. - French train maker Alstom has put the British government on notice that it is planning to mothball its historic factory in Derby that employs 1,300 people after delays in orders for the High Speed 2 line.

- DeepMind co-founder Demis Hassabis said the surge of money flooding into artificial intelligence has resulted in some crypto-like hype that is obscuring the incredible scientific progress in the field. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

