8 held for stabbing man to death in north Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2024 19:24 IST | Created: 01-04-2024 19:24 IST
Delhi Police has arrested six persons and apprehended two juveniles for stabbing a man to death and injuring another in the Harit Vihar area of north Delhi, officials said on Monday.

Police recovered the alleged murder weapon, a scooter, and a motorcycle belonging to the accused.

The accused have been identified as Umesh (23), Lala (22), Chintu (23), Mohit (19), Rohita (19), Sumit (20), and two juveniles.

According to police, they received a PCR call on March 26 at 6 pm regarding the stabbing of two persons in Harit Vihar area.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) M K Meena said that a team was sent to the spot but they found out there that the injured persons had been sent to Burari Hospital. ''One person, identified as Akhilesh Kumar (26), was declared dead as he had received three stab injuries on his upper body. The other injured was identified as Chandan Kumar (42),'' Meena said.

Kumar told police that he, Akhilesh and other labourers were engaged in construction work at Harit Vihar when two drunken men came on a motorcycle and asked them why they were making cement and dust on the road.

''He told police that they were using abusive language and when Akhilesh and other labourers asked them to stop, they fled from the spot,'' the DCP said.

After sometime, the duo came with other men and stabbed Akhilesh and Kumar, he said.

Police registered an FIR under various sections of the IPC, including murder and attempt to murder, at Burari Police Station.

''We arrested six accused and apprehended two juveniles from different locations. We have also recovered murder weapon, one scooter, and one motorcycle of the accused,'' the DCP said, adding that further investigation into the matter has been started.

