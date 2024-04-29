ASBC Asian U-22 and Youth Boxing Championships 2024: Brijesh, Sagar, Sumit confirm medals for India

Indian pugilists Brijesh Tamta, Sagar Jakhar and Sumit registered victories to enter the semi-finals and assured themselves of medals in the youth category of ASBC Asian U22 and Youth Boxing Championships 2024 in Astana, Kazakhstan on Monday. Brijesh (48kg) started the day for India in a hard-fought bout against Uzbekistan's Sabirov Sayfiddin, with both boxers winning one round each as it all came down to the third round which the youngster from India won 4-3 after the bout was reviewed.

Sagar Jakhar (60kg) and Sumit (67kg) clinched identical 5-0 victories against Thailand's Kalaseeram Thanaphansakon and Korea's Hong Seo Jin respectively. Jitesh (54kg) lost 0-5 against Kazakhstan's Tulebek Nurassyl. With these three medals, India is now assured of eight medals in the youth category as five women boxers Annu (48kg), Parthavi Grewal (66kg), Nikita Chand (60kg), Khushi Pooniya (81kg) and Nirjhara Bana (+81kg) will start their campaigns in the semi-finals.

Rahul Kundu (75kg), Hemant Sangwan (86kg) and Lakshay Rathi (+92kg), and Laxmi (50kg), Tamanna (54kg), Yatri Patel (57kg), Shrusthi Sathe (63kg) will play their youth quarter-finals later today. On Tuesday, Asian Games bronze medallist Preeti (54kg), who has already qualified for the Paris Olympics, will kickstart her challenge against Uzbekistan's Uktamova Nigina in the women's U-22 category along with Tammana (50kg) and Priyanka (60kg). Meanwhile, Vishvanath Suresh (48kg), Akash Gorkha (60kg), Preet Malik (67kg), Kunal (75kg), Jugnoo (86kg) and Rhythm (+92kg) will be in action in the men's U-22 category.

The Boxing Federation of India has fielded a 50-member India squad for the ongoing prestigious tournament, which has been witnessing high-voltage action with the presence of 390-plus boxers from more than 24 countries, fighting for the medals across 25 weight categories. The finals for the youth and U-22 category will be played on May 6 and 7 respectively. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)