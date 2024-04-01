Iran's foreign minister says it holds Israel responsible for consequences of Damascus attack, state media says

Iran's foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said in a call with his Syrian counterpart that Tehran holds Israel responsible for the consequences of the attack on its consulate in the Syrian capital Damascus, Iran's state media reported on Monday.

The strike on the Iranian consulate in Damascus is "a breach of all international conventions", Amirabdollahian added.

Iran's consulate in the Syrian capital Damascus was flattened in what Syrian and Iranian media described as an Israeli airstrike, a startling apparent escalation of conflict in the Middle East that would pit Israel against Iran and its allies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)