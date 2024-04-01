Left Menu

MP: Woman held for abducting husband's 16-year-old niece, 'marrying' her

She later had physical relations with the mans niece, he said.The accused has told us she is a lesbian.

PTI | Khargone | Updated: 01-04-2024 23:39 IST | Created: 01-04-2024 23:39 IST
MP: Woman held for abducting husband's 16-year-old niece, 'marrying' her
  • Country:
  • India

A 24-year-old woman was arrested in Khargone in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly abducting her husband's niece, a minor, ''marrying'' her and sexually exploiting her, a police official said on Monday.

The woman abducted the 16-year-old victim on February 27 and the two were traced and brought back last week, Barud police station in charge Ritesh Yadav said.

''The victim's statement was recorded in court during the day. The accused married a man from Umarkhali village a year ago. She later had physical relations with the man's niece,'' he said.

''The accused has told us she is a lesbian. She had taken the victim to Dhamnod and Indore. There she started living with the victim like husband and wife,'' he said.

The woman has been booked under section 377 of the Indian Penal Code, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UNHCR seeking $1.4 billion to meet needs of South Sudanese refugees

UNHCR seeking $1.4 billion to meet needs of South Sudanese refugees

Global
2
Health News Roundup: Nigerian takes to the water to raise mental health awareness; South Korea's Yoon urges doctors to end impasse over trainees and more

Health News Roundup: Nigerian takes to the water to raise mental health awar...

 Global
3
FOREX-Dollar steady as PCE data sets up June rate cut bets; yen in focus

FOREX-Dollar steady as PCE data sets up June rate cut bets; yen in focus

 Global
4
FEATURE-As El Nino bites, Indonesians struggle with record-high rice prices

FEATURE-As El Nino bites, Indonesians struggle with record-high rice prices

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Deepfake Technology: Detection and Prevention of Digital Deception

Biometric Technology Advancements: Ethical Implications and Privacy Concerns

Economic Empowerment through Microfinance: Impact on Poverty Alleviation

Urban Air Quality Management: Policies and Technologies for Cleaner Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024