Blinken speaks to Abbas, stresses US efforts to advance Gaza ceasefire

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday spoke to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and stressed Washington is continuing to try to advance a Gaza ceasefire, the State Department said in a statement.

Blinken reiterated the U.S. looked forward to working with the new Palestinian Authority cabinet, which Abbas unveiled last month.

