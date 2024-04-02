Blinken speaks to Abbas, stresses US efforts to advance Gaza ceasefire
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-04-2024 01:44 IST | Created: 02-04-2024 01:37 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday spoke to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and stressed Washington is continuing to try to advance a Gaza ceasefire, the State Department said in a statement.
Blinken reiterated the U.S. looked forward to working with the new Palestinian Authority cabinet, which Abbas unveiled last month.
