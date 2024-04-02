Australia says it is trying to confirm death of citizen in Gaza
Australia's foreign ministry said on Tuesday it was seeking to confirm reports that one of its citizens died in a suspected Israeli airstrike in Gaza. "The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade is urgently seeking to confirm reports that an Australian aid worker has died in Gaza," it said in a statement.
"These reports are very distressing."
