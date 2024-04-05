UN - attacks against those involved in humanitarian aid may amount to war crimes
The United Nations Human Rights Office said on Friday that attacks against people or objects involved in humanitarian assistance may amount to war crimes, following a deadly strike by Israel against aid workers in the Gaza Strip.
"Attacking people or objects involved in humanitarian assistance may amount to a war crime," said U.N. Human Rights Office spokesperson Jeremy Laurence. "As the High Commissioner has repeatedly stated, impunity must end."
Seven workers from World Central Kitchen, which provides food relief in crisis and conflict zones, were killed when their convoy was hit on Monday night shortly after they oversaw the unloading of 100 tons of food brought to the Palestinian enclave by sea.
