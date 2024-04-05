Home Affairs offices to open Saturdays for ID collection services

The Department of Home Affairs is set to open its offices for five hours a day on Saturdays from 06 April to 25 May 2024, excluding the 27 April 2024 public holiday, for ID collection services.

This also includes facilitation of new applications and issuance of Temporary Identity Certificates.

According to the department, the offices will also be resolving challenges pertaining to duplicates, amendments, rectifications, and dead-alive cases with the required supporting documents.

The offices will open from 8 am to 1 pm.

Mobile offices are also scheduled to return to deliver IDs in the remote areas where they took applications from.

“Local offices, working with stakeholders that include councillors, will communicate the dates, times and venues of those visits. Mobile offices will be used to support the identified local offices.

“In addition, clients can now book appointments to collect their Smart ID Cards and Green barcoded ID books before visiting offices by using the Branch Appointment Booking System which is available on the Department of Home Affairs website- www.dha.gov.za,” said the department on Thursday.

Alternatively, clients can simply visit Home Affairs offices without making a booking.

“We invite people who have applied for their IDs, particularly young people who are first time applicants, to come to our offices to collect their documents. This initiative gives people more options to collect their enabling documents,” said Deputy Minister, Njabulo Nzuza.

The department has encouraged clients who have applied for identification documents and have received their SMS notifications, to seize the opportunity by visiting their Home Affairs office to collect these critical documents.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)