Left Menu

PRD Jawan hangs self in UP's Gorakhpur, probe on

Paswan was earlier posted at Gauri Bazar police station and was recently transferred, he said. The body has been sent for post-mortem and a case has been registered at the Jhangha police station.

PTI | Deoria | Updated: 05-04-2024 19:27 IST | Created: 05-04-2024 19:27 IST
PRD Jawan hangs self in UP's Gorakhpur, probe on
  • Country:
  • India

A Prantiya Rakshak Dal jawan allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his home in Gorakhpur district in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Friday. The incident occurred on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday in Amdiha Village, when Durgesh Paswan (28), posted at the Khampar police station, had gone home on leave, Circle Officer (CO) Bhatpar Rani Shivpratap Singh said.

The family members found Paswan hanging from the ceiling on Friday morning and approached the police, the CO said. Paswan was earlier posted at Gauri Bazar police station and was recently transferred, he said. The body has been sent for post-mortem and a case has been registered at the Jhangha police station. Further investigation is underway, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Basilea Pharmaceutica's antibiotic, Lilly's weight-loss drug Zepbound to face supply crunch through April-end, US FDA says and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Basilea Pharmaceutica's antibiotic, Lil...

 Global
2
Scrut Automation raises $10 Million in growth capital from Lightspeed, MassMutual Ventures and Endiya Partners

Scrut Automation raises $10 Million in growth capital from Lightspeed, MassM...

 Global
3
Yellen faces tough road on China's vast overproduction problem

Yellen faces tough road on China's vast overproduction problem

 United States
4
GLOBAL MARKETS-Nikkei leads Asia higher as yen skids; commodities in demand

GLOBAL MARKETS-Nikkei leads Asia higher as yen skids; commodities in demand

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Urban Drainage Systems (SUDS): Tackling Urban Flooding and Water Management

Uniting AI and Blockchain: A New Frontier for Security and Efficiency

Water Security and Management in the Era of Climate Change

The Hydrogen Economy: Green Hydrogen Production and Storage Solutions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024