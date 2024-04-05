Left Menu

German investigators seize fake US bills with a face value of over USD 103 million

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 05-04-2024 19:44 IST | Created: 05-04-2024 19:44 IST
German investigators said on Friday they have seized counterfeit US dollar bills with a face value of over USD 103 million, which apparently came from Turkey and were being stored ahead of transport to the United States.

The criminal police office in Schleswig-Holstein, Germany's northernmost state, said officers found 75 cartons of fake dollars in searches of an apartment and two company addresses after tips from US authorities led them to firms run by a man who is suspected of exporting counterfeit money to the US in the past.

The bills, known as "prop copy" or "movie money,'' could be recognised as fakes when scrutinised closely, but Germany's central bank and US authorities believe they could be mistaken for real money in everyday life, police said in a statement.

They believe the counterfeits came from a wholesaler in Turkey who was using one of the suspect's export firms in Juebek, near the Danish border, for interim storage before the bills were shipped to the US. The 42-year-old suspect, a Turkish national, wasn't arrested but faces an investigation under Germany's law against counterfeiting.(AP) RUP RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

