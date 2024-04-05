Himachal: 3-year-old run over by government car near CM's residence

A three-year-old girl sleeping on the roadside near the Himachal Pradesh's chief minister's official residence was allegedly run over by a government car on Friday, police said. Superintendent of Police (SP) Sanjeev Gandhi said, Nancy, daughter of migrant labourers, was sleeping on the roadside of a restricted road when she was crushed to death by the government vehicle on Friday afternoon in Oakover. The driver rushed her to a hospital where she was declared brought dead, the SP said. Nancy's family, natives of Jharkhand, were working on a construction site near Haryana Circuit House in the vicinity of Oakover, he said. A case has been registered against the driver and further investigation is underway, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)