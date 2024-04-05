Assam Rifles head praises force for controlling Manipur situation

Assam Rifles Director General Lt Gen PC Nair on Friday complimented his troops for their professional and unbiased conduct in controlling the situation in ethnic violence affected Manipur.

He also emphasised the readiness of the force to serve in conflict situations as well as in guarding the Indo-Myanmar border.

Lt Gen Nair was addressing the Inspectors General conference here, which was attended by formation commanders, battalion commanders and staff officers of the Assam Rifles.

''During the conference, Lieutenant General PC Nair complimented the troops of the force for their professional unbiased conduct in keeping the situation in Manipur under control. ''He emphasised that the force should focus on maintaining the integrity of the Indo-Myanmar Border and on the importance of focusing on the Combat Potential in Conventional Operations to enhance the operational effectiveness of the force,'' a statement issued here stated.

The ethnic strife which began in Manipur in May last year claimed at least 219 lives. Personnel of the Assam Rifles, besides those of the state police, were deployed to control the situation. At the conference, the discussions revolved around strategies and measures to bolster the combat readiness and capabilities of Assam Rifles troops in conventional operations, it added.

The DG also reviewed proposals to upgrade the troops with state-of-the-art weapons and equipment and sharing of best practices and lessons learned to increase operational efficiency, the spokesperson said.

Emphasising the need for training and skill development to meet evolving security challenges, Nair complimented the formation and Unit Commanders for ensuring peace and tranquillity in their respective areas of responsibility.

He also exhorted them to be ever-vigilant on the volatile and dynamic environment under which the Force operates.

Nair said that the Commanders Conference 2024 provided a valuable platform for senior military leaders to deliberate on critical issues related to combat potential and operational readiness of Assam Rifles.

