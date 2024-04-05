'Delhi model' of health service delivery appears to be on ventilator: LG Saxena to minister

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena wrote to Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Friday, saying the much-touted ''Delhi model'' of health service delivery appears to be on ventilator and suggesting bringing a white paper on the matter.

Saxena's response came a day after Bharadwaj wrote to him asking him to order an inquiry into the ''non-availability of medicines and consumables in city government hospitals''.

Bharadwaj had written to the lieutenant governor following news reports about lack of basic consummables in Dr Hedgewar Arogya Sansthan and Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalya.

Responding to the LG's letter, the Delhi government said shortage of medicines and cosnumables was being shown in its hospitals under a conspiracy.

The lieutenant governor, in his letter, said he had requested Bharadwaj to come for a discussion on issues of public importance related to healthcare \Ron two occasions in the last one week.

''However, you chose to disregard the invitation and instead offered some frivolous excuse for not attending the same,'' Saxena said.

The lieutenant governor said he was ''appalled at the pathetic state of affairs prevailing in Delhi government hospitals''. ''It is indeed shocking that the much-touted ‘Delhi Model’ of health service delivery lies in shambles- indeed it appears to be on life support ventilator.

''I am afraid that you have run down the much publicised claims of your own Chief Minister and your predecessors in the department on the much glorified health model. I am surprised that hospitals in the national capital run by Delhi government are not equipped even with basic consummables like cotton. You have also highlighted the unavailability of orthopaedic doctor in one facility,'' Saxena wrote to the minister.

In the letter, Saxena accused Bharadwaj of making ''it a recurrent practice to cast the blame for any deficiency solely on senior officers and repeatedly address letters to me seeking disciplinary action against officers''. He said the National Capital Civil Service Authority (NCCSA) is the body which recommends transfers, postings and vigilance/ disciplinary actions, and it is chaired by the chief minister, who decides the agenda and sets the time for such meetings. ''Initiation of any such action is done by the NCCSA and you should have shared your concerns with the chief minister. However, the chief minister, for reasons best known to him, had chosen not to convene any meeting of NCCSA since the last six months,'' Saxena noted.

Referring to Bharadwaj's letter to him, the Lt Governor said, ''The sole objective of such a communication is to shirk your own responsibility for lapses in administration and create a false narrative in public domain, projecting that all failures are attributable to anyone but you.'' ''Instead of taking the issue head on, you have consistently chosen to shoot off misleading missives and indulge in media blame game,'' he said.

Last month, the Delhi High Court had admonished the health minister and the health secretary for not complying with judicial orders on enactment of a law to regulate clinical establishments, and had warned them that they could be sent to jail.

Citing that instance, Saxena said the court ''was so anguished with the miserable situation of health infrastructure, that the division bench threatened you in open court with imprisonment''. ''This itself should have been reason enough for you to take corrective measures for smooth functioning in your department,'' he added.

He said that the ''sad situation points to a virtual collapse of health administration during the last ten years'', while stressing that health is a subject which is wholly transferred to the elected government under the constitutional scheme of things in Delhi. ''I would once again urge you to demonstrate leadership and prepare a roadmap for serious action. A white paper on this subject could be a useful starting point. You could rope in specialists and experts for guidance,'' he said.

Hitting back, the Delhi government accused the lieutenant governor of ''doing politics on the issue''.

''The Lt Governor is siding with the officers responsible for shortage of medicines. Only the Lt Governor can act against officers but this shows he does not want to act against them,'' the government said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)