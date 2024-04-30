Tragic Incident: Young Life Lost in Collision with Public Bus
A 17-year-old cyclist, Isha, was killed in Delhi by a DTC bus. The incident occurred near the Dabri powerhouse in Dwarka. The bus driver and conductor were apprehended. Isha's body is awaiting postmortem examination at the DDU Hospital.
A 17-year-old girl riding a cycle was mowed to death by a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus near the Dabri powerhouse here, officials said on Monday.
Information about the accident, which occurred on Sunday in Dwarka, was received at the Dwarka South police station, they said.
''The victim was identified as Isha, a resident of Mahavir Enclave,'' a senior police officer said and added that the accident happened when she was returning home riding a cycle.
The officer said the bus' driver and the conductor have been apprehended and appropriate legal action has been initiated. The girl's body is at the DDU Hospital mortuary and postmortem examination is awaited, the officer said.
