Mexico's president says country will break diplomatic ties with Ecuador

Mexico's president announced the country will sever diplomatic relations with Ecuador following a breach at the Mexican embassy in Quito. Ecuadorian police entered the embassy and detained former Vice President Jorge Glas, who was seeking asylum. Tensions between the two nations escalate as the diplomatic rift worsens.

06-04-2024
Mexico's president said on Friday evening the country will break diplomatic ties with Ecuador after police broke into Mexican embassy in Quito.

The announcement came after Ecuadorian police officers forcibly broke into the Mexican embassy in Quito, detaining former Ecuadorian Vice President Jorge Glas, who was seeking political asylum there, as a diplomatic rift between the two countries deepened.

