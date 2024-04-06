Left Menu

US and China plan talks on economic growth including manufacturing ‘overcapacity' issue, Yellen says -

Yellen, who started her five-day visit in one of Chinas major industrial and export hubs, has focused thus far on what the U.S. considers to be unfair Chinese trade practices in talks with senior Chinese officials.In her statement, Yellen said she and her counterparts agreed that the U.S. and China will hold intensive exchanges on balanced growth in the domestic and global economies.

PTI | Guangzhou | Updated: 06-04-2024 13:24 IST | Created: 06-04-2024 12:01 IST
US and China plan talks on economic growth including manufacturing ‘overcapacity' issue, Yellen says -
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • China

The US and China agreed to hold talks that will address a key American complaint about China's economic model, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on the second day of an official visit to China.

The two sides will hold more talks and create two new economic groups dedicated to growth in domestic and global economies as well as anti-money laundering, according to a statement about the creation of the groups. Yellen, who started her five-day visit in one of China's major industrial and export hubs, has focused thus far on what the U.S. considers to be unfair Chinese trade practices in talks with senior Chinese officials.

In her statement, Yellen said she and her counterparts “agreed that the U.S. and China will hold intensive exchanges on balanced growth in the domestic and global economies. These exchanges will facilitate a discussion around macroeconomic imbalances, including their connection to overcapacity, and I intend to use this opportunity to advocate for a level playing field for American workers and firms.” The announcement of the groups come after two days of extended meetings between Yellen and Vice Premier He Lifeng on Friday and Saturday.

Yellen said “these exchanges on balanced growth in the domestic and global economies are key to allowing us to deepen our understanding of China's policies and continue to express our concerns, as I have done in my meetings with Vice Premier He.”

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Scientists investigate thousands of dead Antarctic penguins for bird flu; CVS Caremark to cover Perrigo's birth control pill in US at zero cost for plan sponsors and more

Health News Roundup: Scientists investigate thousands of dead Antarctic peng...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: CDC issues health alert for bird flu infection in US; CDC issues health alert for bird flu infection in US and more

Health News Roundup: CDC issues health alert for bird flu infection in US; C...

 Global
3
Peru accelerates highway project on $3.4 bln deal with Spanish firms

Peru accelerates highway project on $3.4 bln deal with Spanish firms

 Global
4
Delhi court reserves order on Kejriwal's plea, which seeks increase in number of legal meeting during judicial custody; ED opposes

Delhi court reserves order on Kejriwal's plea, which seeks increase in numbe...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G and Telemedicine: Enabling Next-Generation Healthcare Services

Ethical AI: Developing Frameworks for Responsible Technology Use

Affordable Housing Strategies in Rapidly Growing Urban Areas

Urban Energy Transition: Integrating Renewable Energy Sources into City Planning

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024