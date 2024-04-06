Attack on NIA officials: Two-member TMC team to visit Bhupatinagar tomorrow

A two-member TMC delegation is scheduled to visit Bhupatinagar in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district on April 7, where a National Investigation Agency (NIA) team was attacked by a mob while arresting two key conspirators in a 2022 blast case.

Chief Minister and TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee has accused NIA officials of attacking villagers at Bhupatinagar, rather than the other way around.

She defended the villagers' response as self-defence, stating that NIA officials had entered several houses in the early hours over an incident involving the ''bursting of crackers in 2022''.

TMC leader Kunal Ghosh, along with senior state minister Chandrima Bhattacharya, will visit the area on Sunday to interact with villagers, including the families of the arrested leaders, and then hold a rally at Bhagabanpur under Bhupatinagar. Ghosh said they will submit a report to the party later.

Senior state minister Bratya Basu criticised the incident, expressing concern that even bursting of chocolate bombs could lead to NIA visits in Bengal.

He highlighted the BJP's excesses at the Centre, which he believes are testing the patience of the ruling party.

Basu mentioned that the party has requested a meeting with the full bench of the Election Commission in New Delhi to address the ''use of central agencies by BJP.'' In response, BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya criticised the CM's reaction, suggesting it shows little respect for NIA probes into blasts and raises concerns for the security of the state and country.

BJP MP and party's candidate for Bardhaman-Durgapur Lok Sabha seat Dilip Ghosh remarked that the attack is part of a trend where the ruling party in the state engineers attacks on personnel of independent agencies to hinder investigations into leaders' misdeeds.

''TMC had also instigated similar attacks on ED personnel in Sandeshkhali. In the long run, the perpetrators of such attack were arrested. Using a section of of villagers to incite people against federal agency personnel has become the hallmark of the party,'' Ghosh said.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari urged the Election Commission to take action against certain police officials, alleging that Mamata Banerjee's repeated instigations have emboldened attacks on NIA officers.

''The law and order structure of West Bengal has crumbled completely and since the control is right now with the Election Commission of India, it's high time that @ECISVEEP should take proper action against the Officer in Charge of Bhupatinagar Police Station, SDPO Contai, SP of Purba Medinipur District and the DG of WB Police,'' Adhikari posted on X.

He referenced previous incidents involving attacks on ED officials and criticised Banerjee's remarks about the NIA at a political event in Mathabhanga.

