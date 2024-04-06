Left Menu

Support for Ukraine key to restoring peace in Europe, Germany's Scholz says

However, he will only take that decision if he realizes that he cannot win the war on the battlefield," said the German leader, whose country has so far provided 28 billion euros ($30.3 billion) in military support to Ukraine.

Reuters | Frankfurt | Updated: 06-04-2024 21:03 IST | Created: 06-04-2024 21:03 IST
Support for Ukraine key to restoring peace in Europe, Germany's Scholz says
  • Country:
  • Germany

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz urged continued Western support for Ukraine in its war with Russia, saying on Saturday that Germany would not let up in its efforts to back Kyiv. Speaking at a gathering of European social democrats in Bucharest, Scholz said the best way to prevent any escalation, including a potential conflict between Russia and NATO, was what he called effective deterrence.

"The war in Ukraine ends the moment that (Russian) President (Vladimir) Putin decides to withdraw his troops. However, he will only take that decision if he realizes that he cannot win the war on the battlefield," said the German leader, whose country has so far provided 28 billion euros ($30.3 billion) in military support to Ukraine. "Therefore we are investing more in our own security and defence jointly as Europeans so that no one dares to attack us. This also means putting narrow self-interest aside and building a strong and truly European defence industry."

($1 = 0.9229 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Scientists investigate thousands of dead Antarctic penguins for bird flu; CVS Caremark to cover Perrigo's birth control pill in US at zero cost for plan sponsors and more

Health News Roundup: Scientists investigate thousands of dead Antarctic peng...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: CDC issues health alert for bird flu infection in US; CDC issues health alert for bird flu infection in US and more

Health News Roundup: CDC issues health alert for bird flu infection in US; C...

 Global
3
Peru accelerates highway project on $3.4 bln deal with Spanish firms

Peru accelerates highway project on $3.4 bln deal with Spanish firms

 Global
4
Delhi court reserves order on Kejriwal's plea, which seeks increase in number of legal meeting during judicial custody; ED opposes

Delhi court reserves order on Kejriwal's plea, which seeks increase in numbe...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G and Telemedicine: Enabling Next-Generation Healthcare Services

Ethical AI: Developing Frameworks for Responsible Technology Use

Affordable Housing Strategies in Rapidly Growing Urban Areas

Urban Energy Transition: Integrating Renewable Energy Sources into City Planning

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024