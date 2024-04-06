Left Menu

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 06-04-2024 21:37 IST | Created: 06-04-2024 21:33 IST
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif leaves for Saudi Arabia on first foreign visit
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday embarked on his maiden foreign visit to Saudi Arabia to meet the Saudi leadership and discuss issues of mutual interest.

The prime minister departed for Saudi Arabia in a commercial airline for a visit from April 6 to 8, the state-run Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) said.

Sharif, who assumed office as Pakistan's prime minister for a second time last month, is accompanied by Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif and other ministers and senior officials.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz also accompanied the prime minister, the report said.

Sharif will also perform Umrah (in Makkah) and offer prayers at the Masjid Nabwi Al-Sharif (in Medina) during the visit from April 6 to 8 during the last days of Ramzan.

The Prime Minister is expected to meet the Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammad bin Salman and discuss issues of mutual interest. The leaders will also exchange views on regional and global developments.

During his stay, multiple development projects would be finalised, whereas bilateral cooperation in several sectors including agriculture continues between the two countries, Dawn.com said, quoting sources.

They said Saudi Arabia was expected to invest USD 1 billion in the Reko Diq project as well.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have long-standing fraternal relations rooted in religious and cultural affinity. The leadership of both countries is committed to advancing their fraternal ties and mutually rewarding economic and investment relations, according to the Foreign Office here.

